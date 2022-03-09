MSW Student Practiced Advocacy for Son, Changed Career Path for Others

Adriane M. Torrez’ son is the reason why she’s so passionate about helping others in schools. “I’ve been advocating for my son with ADHD since he was in kindergarten. I’ve learned how to get him the services he needs so he can be productive in school and be the best version of himself,” she said. “He’s doing amazing now.”

As a Master of Social Work student without a four-year degree in social work, she is anticipating needing to take about 60 credits–more than a bachelor’s-prepared social worker would need to complete their program. “As a full-time worker and a mom of twins, I wondered how I would cover tuition, fees and books? Some people don’t go to school because of the financial commitment and I almost did that,” said the WNMU Expanding Opportunities Program awardee. “Instead, I poured out my heart out on a piece of paper telling them why I want to become a school social worker.”

Aimed at increasing the numbers of social workers in rural and high-need schools, the WNMU Expanding Opportunities Program will help relieve some of the financial burden on Torrez and others who are enrolled in master’s-level social work or counseling degrees at WNMU. She will be able to take more classes at once and earn her degree faster. “The WNMU Expanding Opportunities Program is going to change my life.”



March is National Social Work Month.