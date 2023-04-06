Area Kids Learn Cycling Skills with WNMU Kinesiology Faculty and Students

This semester, the WNMU Kinesiology Department is offering the Kinesiology Kids Bike Club to area youth. The program is led by Assistant Professor Garrett Peltonen and Associate Professor Takahiro Sato, with assistance from students Devin Larsen and Itzela Darkenwald. According to Peltonen, the program is designed to “empower local kids and promote a physically active lifestyle through the bicycle.”

Kids Bike was inspired by the success of a program for older adults, Get Fit Seniors, which the Kinesiology Department sponsors in collaboration with the Western Institute for Lifelong Learning. Both programs are consistent with the philosophy of kinesiology that “exercise is better than medicine,” said Peltonen.

The program has been rewarding for those involved. “Seeing so many kids on bikes having fun and improving their biking skills is very rewarding,” said Darkenwald, “It’s an amazing opportunity for us Kinesiology students to practice and expand our education in hopes of also benefiting our local youth.” Larsen agrees and looks forward to continuing the program. “We hope this program continues to grow and benefit the students in the Kinesiology program and our community,” he said.

For the remainder of spring semester, the Kids Bike Club will meet on Thursdays from 5:00-6:00 p.m. near the fountain at Regents Square on the WNMU campus. During each hour-long session Kinesiology students and faculty will teach children ranging in age from 3-10 years basic bicycle skills through fun and engaging drills. Interested parents and guardians may contact garrett.peltonen@wnmu.edu for more information.