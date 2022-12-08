Board of Regents Honors College of Education Professor

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents awarded emeritus designation to retiring WNMU College of Education Professor Dr. Candelario Jauregui, approved four new associate programs as part of the five-year degree plan, considered a revision to the university’s capital outlay plan and caught up with faculty, staff and student leadership representatives in person during their meeting, which was conducted in a hybrid manner Thursday.

While a portion of the meeting was spent reviewing and approving financial documents, including a mid-year budget adjustment request and two revisions to the five-year capital outlay and improvement plan, the regents spent time listening to informational reports from representatives across campus, including Faculty Senate President Dr. Scott Smith, Staff Senate President Adele Springer and Associated Students of WNMU President Fernando Martinez.

Regent Chair Dr. Mary Hotvedt presided over the meeting from the Serna Conference Room along with Student Regent Trent Jones, while Regents Janice Baca Argabright and Drs. Lyndon Haviland and Daniel H. Lopez joined virtually.

During his report, President Dr. Joseph Shepard recognized departing members of the WNMU faculty, including Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Timothy Aldrich and School of Nursing Associate Professor James Vigil. WNMU President Dr. Shepard and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Jack Crocker asked the board to grant longtime WNMU Professor Dr. Candelario Jauregui an emeritus designation, with Dr. Crocker noting, “In the years Dr. Jauregui has been teaching graduate students in educational leadership, he has had a great impact in training leaders for our local school systems.”

Also included in his report to the board, President Shepard noted a 17% increase in undergraduate enrollment for the spring ’23 semester, in-line with the continued growth in enrollment numbers with fall ’22 enrollment up 12% overall. President Shepard also reported on Friday’s fall hybrid commencement which will include a total of 229 graduates; 153 will participate in-person and 56 will attend virtually.

Guiding members of the board through the budget adjustment request, WNMU Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said our revenues experienced increases under student social and cultural activity that includes the WNMU Museum and a grant for the One Stop food pantry. A few of the more notable increases occurred through a public service line item with the Early Childhood Program’s new school-aged program that received funding from the Town of Silver City in the amount of $134,000 and an additional $50,000 from Mustang Athletics as part of a game guarantee. “There is nothing concerning in the revenues or beginning balances,” she summarized.

Finally, the regents discussed the role they can play during this year’s legislative session, with the university’s top priorities including a 10% increase in compensation, funding parity to ensure university funding is on-par with that of other similar institutions and capital outlay projects in both Silver City and Deming.

The WNMU Board of Regents will meet next at the Capitol on Thursday, February 2, following Grant County Day at the state legislature.

A recording of the December 2022 meeting can be found here and supporting documents here.