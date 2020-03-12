WNMU COVID-19 Updates

WNMU Information Regarding the Virus That Causes COVID-19

Western New Mexico University works to ensure the health and safety of its community and is monitoring the global public health concern related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). This page contains updates regarding the WNMU plan to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), protect the Mustang community, and ensure those pursuing degrees may continue working toward their goals safely.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

As of now, there are no suspected cases of the virus at WNMU, and the New Mexico Department of Health has current information about cases appearing around the state. Students and employees should refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information about the situation nationally and for guidance on protecting yourself and others from infection.

Given the State of Emergency declared by the Governor of New Mexico, all official university travel during spring break is suspended unless approval is given by the President’s office. “Given the emerging responses to the Coronavirus, it is prudent to suspend such travel not only for the Coronavirus, but also for potential responses to it such as potentially limiting access back into the U.S. if traveling internationally,” President Shepard said.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

FROM THE PRESIDENT’S DESK

Dear Campus Community,

As the coronavirus continues to spread, I wanted to provide you with the latest updates as to how we are preparing for its potential risk to our university community and also provide you with some information as it relates to travel over the Spring Break. The majority of the information that I wish to share comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which has a dedicated website that provides valuable information.

First, I want to acknowledge that each of us has our own threshold of worry in terms of how we view the virus. For some, it is an inevitable part of humanity and if we get sick, then given our various age and health condition, we know that we will most likely survive its exposure. However, for others there is tremendous anxiety about how it may impact our lives. According to the CDC, the risk at present is low; however, it is expected that more cases will be reported in the coming days. The greatest risk group is the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Recently, scientists believe the incubation period is five days, but are still recommending a 14-day quarantine for persons who may have come in contact with the virus.

At present, there are now three reported cases in New Mexico. However, if you are traveling over Spring Break, other states have seen cases with California and Washington having the greatest number of episodes. For more information here is a link to a list of those states that have reported cases. If you are traveling internationally, every country in the European Union has reported at least one case and Italy is on a lockdown.

From a higher education perspective, several universities have temporarily closed or have shifted their courses to all online. These universities are primarily in areas that have incidents of the virus. I have mixed reservations about this strategy, because it is not as simple as closing a university or moving classes to online. We have other factors to consider such as our on-campus student housing populations or our student athletes. Further, at some point we lose the forest for the trees in what it means to be a university. But still we must take prudent measures and be prepared.

I, along with Provost Crocker, have authorized the math department to begin determining how that department could offer online courses for all of its subject matter. Our plan is to identify what impact that might have and understand the ramifications before we ever launch a complete online strategy for all courses. The good news is that all courses already have a Canvas shell; however, typically there is much training and support that needs to accompany those courses that are moved online. Dean Foster and the Office of Online Learning and Distance Education staff have created and will provide resources and support to adapt courses for distance delivery should decisions be made to go fully online.

We are also examining field work and field placement. Keep in mind that we have students all over the country and their needs may be different. We need to be flexible and understanding to their needs and at times may need to be more liberal in allowing for incompletes which enable students longer periods of time to complete various practicums and placement.

We have also reached out to local medical centers and requested them to increase their supply of test kits as students and employees return from Spring Break and feel they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

If you see a student experiencing anxiety because of the coronavirus, or for any other reason, please remind them of the counseling services available to them through our partnership with Hidalgo Medical Services.

If a student reports they are sick, allow them to stay home and make up workstudy hours or class assignments at a later time. Do not require a doctor’s excuse to return to the workplace or the classroom.

Events/performances will continue as scheduled at this time. If you feel uncomfortable and have purchased a ticket for a WNMU-sponsored event, you may request a refund.

University-related travel to high risk areas is up to the individual. If you have paid for any of the travel arrangements on your personal credit card, you may request reimbursement.

Arrangements are underway to accommodate basic operations in the unlikely event employees may need to work from home. Details will be provided when solidified.

Custodians are wearing gloves and cleaning door knobs, railings and high traffic areas to help sanitize campus and reduce any potential spread. We appreciate their hard work and contribution in helping to keep us all safe.

Hand sanitizing dispensers will remain filled on campus for your use. Personal hand sanitizers have been ordered and are scheduled to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Remember your role in this to reduce the risk to campus and loved ones: wash your hands frequently, don’t shake hands and stay home if you are not feeling well.

Given the dynamics of our university and its complexities, one size does not fit all. I count on our

leadership and you to make good judgments and offer understanding. As coronavirus progresses

around the country and has greater impact to our university, we will provide updated information.

Have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break,

Joseph (Joe) Shepard, Ph.D.

President

Wednesday, March 3, 2020

FROM THE PRESIDENT’S DESK

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Dominating the news is all things dealing with the coronavirus. And while we have had other pandemics in the past with the H1N1 (swine flu) having similar mortality rates, it is important to do all we can to take precautions. At present, the coronavirus has a mortality rate of around 3% with the majority of deaths being the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. However, while that would suggest that 97% survive infection, it can be traumatizing for even those survivors as flu-like symptoms along with fever set in and the person wonders if they are going to be part of the 3% or they wonder who else they may have infected. No matter the statistics there are some simple things that you can do.

One of the best things you can do is wash your hands or use a sanitizer regularly. To that end, I have instructed to custodial staff to make sure the various hand sanitizers are filled at key locations throughout campus. We are also ordering 1,000 of the small bottles of sanitizer that we will give to faculty and staff for your personal use.

But there is another measure we should take to prevent the spread of any cold, flu or eventually, the coronavirus: stay home when you are not feeling well. I know each of you has much work to do and missing work often simply puts you further behind in your tasks. Most of us do not have backups and worry about missing work and its impact to our colleagues. However, if you have a cough, runny nose or fever, you are potentially doing more harm than good by coming to work. Stay home. Many of us have sick time hours. Use them. The result will be your health improving and the lowering of risk to others.

Like other viral diseases in the past, it is most likely that we will experience a robust spread of the coronavirus. And like those other pandemics, most of us will survive. But in the meantime, let’s do all we can to minimize the risk and exposure to ourselves and to our colleagues by taking a few simple

actions that can make a difference.

Wishing you the best of health,

Joseph (Joe) Shepard, Ph.D.

President