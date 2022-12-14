Dr. Alexandra Neves Accepted to Faculty Development Seminar in Mexico

Dr. Alexandra Neves, who is a TESOL/bilingual professor and Chair of the Teacher Education Programs in the WNMU College of Education, was selected to participate in the Council of American Overseas Research Centers/Americas Research Network 2023 Faculty Development Seminar in Mexico.

The seminar will provide concrete exposure to the geographic and cultural diversity of Mexico and its historical ties to the U.S. Dr. Neves and other participants will gain first-hand experience of Mexico’s indigenous communities and meet local scholars, artists, and activists, exploring the collections held in Mexico’s museums, libraries and archaeological sites.

Based in Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla, the seminar runs from May 21 through June 4. “The ethnic and cultural diversity of the contemporary U.S. has many roots in the deep traditions of Latin American. Dr. Neves will learn more about the indigenous population of Mexico and migrants’ influence on the linguistic and cultural traditions that have increasingly come to the U.S.

As a faculty member awarded this highly competitive opportunity, funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Neves will receive full coverage of her course fees, airfare, in-country travel, insurance, meals and accommodations.