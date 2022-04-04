Honors Seminar Retreat Provides Respite for Top Students

WNMU Millennium III Honors program students retreated to the Wilderness Lodge in Gila Hot Springs earlier this month. Drs. Jennifer Johnston, Eric Casler and Phil Schoenberg, who are WNMU faculty members from across the university, accompanied them for an educational and relaxing weekend.

For academic credit during the retreat, Honors students gave workshops about how climate change was relevant to and would impact their field of study and future work. The student-led workshops ran the gamut from forest-wildlife to education and psychology. Students also soaked in the hot springs and went on an all-day hike.

“This is an outstanding group of dedicated, hard-working Mustangs,” said Dr. Schoenberg, Director of the Honors program. “I am really proud of them.”