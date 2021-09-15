In Pursuit of a Dual Degree in Marketing, Ivanna Chavarría Found WNMU

Ivanna Chavarría has always been interested in business, and she honed in on marketing as a focus when she decided to participate in the dual degree program available through the University of Sonora in her hometown and WNMU together.

“I always knew I would go into an economy career. Marketing is dynamic and involves a lot of creativity. When starting out, I think it’s a good career so then you can specialize and discover what you like while you’re studying,” she said.

The opportunity to earn dual degrees is rare, Ivanna said. “And it’s as if you were just studying for one, because it’s only four years but you get double the knowledge.”

Like her two peers currently in this program, Ivanna is enjoying meeting new people and having new experiences. “We’re all outgoing and love traveling. I think it’s cool you can walk wherever you want in Silver City. It’s been easy getting to places and knowing the city without having a car.”