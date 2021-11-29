2021 Jingle and Mingle Themed Candy Cane Lane

The local community is invited to the campus of Western New Mexico University for the annual holiday tradition known as Jingle & Mingle on Friday, December 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Themed Candy Cane Lane this year, Jingle & Mingle hosts an evening of children’s crafts and games, live music, sparkling winter decorations, warm beverages and sweet treats hosted by WNMU Cultural Affairs.

Jingle & Mingle Down Candy Cane Lane will be held in Regents Square, which will become a winter wonderland with a dozen Christmas trees and other Yuletide displays.

“Celebrating the season in a safe, festive outdoor environment gives the people of Southwest New Mexico a chance to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy each other’s company,” said WNMU Cultural Affairs Program Coordinator Alexandra Tager. “There will be plenty of photo ops for families, so come gather the family around our 15-foot Christmas Tree, or one of the many giant inflatables, for that special holiday snap.”

Children can enjoy a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard and make seasonal crafts such as paper gingerbread men, tea light luminarias and candy cane reindeer. There will also be a take-home coloring contest. Plus, Santa, a few of his elves.

Mariachi Plata de WNMU, along with the Silver Chorale and Brandon Perrault on acoustic guitar, will share holiday music for the duration of the event.

Along with voting for a favorite of the dozen decorated trees, each decorated by a different university department, attendees are encouraged to wear their gaudiest holiday attire for the ugly sweater contest.

“Those planning to vie for the lead in the ugly sweater contest should arrive by 6 p.m.,” Tager said.

Complimentary refreshments will include popcorn, Christmas cookies, peppermint bark, hot cocoa, warm apple cider and wassail.