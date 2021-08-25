Mexican Student Learning About U.S. Marketing, Working Toward Dual Degree

Rita Escalante is in her second week of a three-semester program at WNMU that will enable her to earn double degrees—one from her home institution, University of Sonora, and one from the WNMU School of Business. It’s a prospect made possible through a memorandum of understanding that enables Mexican students to finish off their studies at a U.S-accredited university for the in-state tuition rate and with support from scholarships available through their government.

From Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, the marketing student jumped on the chance to study at an American university, as she hopes to spend her career in the United States. “Marketing here and in Mexico is very different. Learning from you guys is a great opportunity for me to work and get a better job in the future,” she said.

Along with two of her peers from University of Sonora, Rita is getting adjusted to life on campus and settling in for the experience, which will last a year and a half.

She said that the teachers make class very interesting. “They’re very prepared. Learning in another language is going to be tough.”

And Rita is enjoying how different Silver City is from her hometown. “We live in the desert. There’s never cold. Being here in August and having to wear a hoodie or jacket is very weird for us, because we would be burning in Hermosillo,” she said. “I’m very happy to be here. I’m trying to make my best out of this opportunity. Thank you for receiving us here.”