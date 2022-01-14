National Endowment for the Arts Grant Supports WNMU Cultural Affairs ¡Fiesta Latina!

The Western New Mexico University Department of Cultural Affairs has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support ¡Fiesta Latina!

The WNMU Cultural Affairs signature event is a celebration of our region’s Latin American heritage, customs and traditions often includes traditional children’s activities, a tequila tasting, a charro show, and a juried artisan mercado featuring the traditional folk-art of 30 artisans from across Mexico and the U.S.

¡Fiesta Latina! is among 24 projects in New Mexico and 1,248 across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Western New Mexico University that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “WNMU Cultural Affairs in Silver City New Mexico is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

“WNMU Cultural Affairs is grateful for support from the National Endowment for the Arts, which recognizes this important opportunity for families in the border region to explore Latin culture, rhythms, flavors and crafts on our beautiful campus,” said WNMU Director of Cultural Affairs Alexandra Tager.

¡Fiesta Latina! is scheduled for June 17 – 19, 2022.