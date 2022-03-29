Outdoor Leadership Degree Program Receives $343,000

The bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022 ensures #WNMU a portion of the Congressionally Directed Spending for New Mexico Higher Education.

The university’s Outdoor Leadership degree program is receiving $343,000 thanks to Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, who secured $18 million to invest in college access, affordability and completion.

“With today’s need in mind and an eye to a brighter, more sustainable future, Western New Mexico University is developing leaders who understand the power of community, are attuned to the nuances of the outdoors being a key economic development driver, and have the tools to both leverage New Mexico’s wildest assets and maintain the ecological integrity of our most precious natural resources,” said WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard.

