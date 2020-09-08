Transcending Borders Film Series Kicks Off Thursday

While the 2020 edition of ¡Fiesta Latina! at Western New Mexico University was canceled, the Artisan Mercado was held online, and the Transcending Borders Film and Discussion Series is also set to occur virtually. A lineup of documentaries on traditional Mexican crafts and techniques, Transcending Borders includes live Zoom discussions with the featured artisans.

Hosted by WNMU Cultural Affairs and made possible by New Mexico Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the series will follow as outlined:

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Film: Oaxaca Rug Weaving

Live Zoom Discussion: 10 a.m.

Topic: Oaxaca Dyeing and Rug Weaving in Teotitlan del Valle, presented by master weaver Demetrio Bautista Lazo?

Film: Rebozos con Pluma of Ahuirán, featuring artisan Albertina Bautista

Live Zoom Discussion: 10 a.m.

Topic: The Mexican Rebozo – History and artisans of Mexico presented by Latin American tour guide, artisan advocate and rebozo collector Stephanie Schneiderman.

Film: Pottery of Mexico Vol II Trees of Life

Live Zoom Discussion: 10 a.m.

Topic: Mexico’s Tree of Life – History and significance presented by Marta Turok, an applied anthropologist living in Mexico City.

Films: Four short films produced by the Instituto del Artisano Michoacano. Máscaras – Tócuaro (Masks) featuring artisan Felipe Horta Al Farería – San José de Gracia (Pineapples/Pinecones) featuring the Hernández Carlos artisan family Cobre Martillado – Santa Clara del Cobre (Copper) featuring artisan Abdón Punzo Maque y Laca, Pasta de Caña – Pátzcuaro (Laquerware, Cane Paste) featuring artisan Mario Agustín

Live Zoom Discussion: 10 a.m.

Topic: Instituto del Artisano Michoacano staff will answer questions over Zoom.

The films may be screened anytime at youtube.com/user/MediaTechServices, and Zoom event will occur at wnmu.zoom.us/j/96750508921, where community members can also sign up to receive information about the film series and the WNMU Cultural Affairs Fall 2020 Virtual Season.