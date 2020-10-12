WNMU and Silco Theater Partner on Drive-In Cinema

Western New Mexico University Cultural Affairs and the historic Silco Theater are partnering to offer drive-in movies for the local community.

On five different weekends throughout the fall, films will be projected onto a 24- by 36-foot screen on the southern wall of the WNMU Fine Arts Center Theatre for viewers in the parking lot.

Kicking off the series is American Graffiti on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17. Future dates for the Friday and Saturday movies at WNMU are October 23 and 24; October 30 and 31; November 6 and 7; and November 13 and 14.

“Through partnerships like this one with the Silco, Western New Mexico University is working to find innovative ways to bring the community together during these unprecedented times,” said WNMU Special Assistant to the President Faye McCalmont. “We are so happy to be bringing movies to campus. Continuing to offer rich experiences and appealing entertainment options is one way the university can help build a strong and healthy local community even through the current challenges.”

“The Silco is our hometown theater, where people get together to escape the realities of our time. We are proud to again offer the chance for families and couples to unite and have a common experience at the movies,” said Scott Zager, who is Cinema Manager and Projectionist for the Silco Theater.

All the profits from ticket and on-site concession sales will go toward restoring the Silco’s stage with a retractable screen so the theater is equipped to offer live entertainment as well as first-run feature movies. “The improvements will be a move toward making the theater financially sustainable,” Zager said.

Admission to a drive-in movie at WNMU is $25 per car with a maximum of five people per car. Tickets are sold in advance at thesilcotheater.com.

The Fine Arts Center Theatre south parking lot, with a capacity of 50 cars, opens at 7 p.m. on the evening of each showing. All movies will begin at 8 p.m.

Attendees must wear masks while outside of their vehicles to visit the concession stand or the restrooms. They will not be able to sit outside their vehicles to watch the film.

Ten free tickets per showing are reserved for WNMU students, staff and faculty. These tickets may be secured at thesilcotheater.com and confirmed upon admission when purchasers show Mustang ID cards. No WNMU community cards will be accepted.