WNMU at Educators Rising Conference

Last month, Dr. Alexandra Neves of the WNMU School of Education engaged with teens to recruit passionate learners into the field of education at the New Mexico Educators Rising conference. “After a couple years away, it was inspiring to return to this very lively conference and meet with students who are not only in our WNMU – Deming chapter but who live all across the state,” she said.

Educators Rising is a community-based movement in which high school chapters, along with teacher preparation programs at higher education institutions like #WNMU and the New Mexico Department of Education, come together to provide a clear pathway to increase teacher diversity and teacher quality.