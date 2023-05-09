WNMU Celebrates Spring Graduates with Hybrid Ceremony

On Friday, 449 students earned degrees from WNMU, and the Mustang community celebrated their achievement through a hybrid commencement ceremony that once again allowed for the participation of graduates on campus as well as those living and attending the university at a distance. Of the graduates who received diplomas from WNMU this spring, 212 chose to participate in the graduation by walking across stage at Ben Altamirano Field and 61 chose virtually.

WNMU awarded 87 associate degrees, 157 bachelor’s degrees, 172 master’s degrees, 74 graduate certificates, 29 certificates and 10 fast track certificates.

In addition to the conferring of degrees, the ceremony featured a number of awards. Winning the Outstanding Faculty award this year was Assistant Professor Garrett Peltonen. The Excellence in Teaching award was shared by Assistant Professor Shannon Rivera and Associate Professor Paula Gentry. The Excellence in Research award was given to Associate Professor Shiva Kyasa, and the Excellence in Professional Service award went to Associate Dean and Associate Professor Cindy Martinez. Assistant Professor Gordon Flanders was awarded Best Online Course Design, and Assistant Professor Becky Brandsberg-Herrera won Best Online Course Delivery.

Also at the ceremony, former Board of Regents member Janice Baca-Argabright was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to celebrate her professional accomplishments and devoted service to the university. Baca-Argabright is a former educator and current owner of the Owl Bar and Café in San Antonio, NM. “Earlier this year she completed twelve years of service, steering WNMU in the positive direction you see today,” said WNMU President Joseph Shepard at the ceremony, “In her two terms she has been a remarkable steward of your taxpayer dollars [and] of your desire to see that our graduates are properly educated.”

An archived recording of the commencement ceremony is available.