Twenty-seven years ago, WNMU Chief of Staff Julie Morales took a job as a media services specialist in Miller Library and headed up the Public Information Office and Alumni Affairs before accepting a position in the university president’s office. She grew into the role she fills today, which entails providing support to the president and the board of regents, leading special projects, working with legal counsel, overseeing Title IX, acting as the chief WNMU records custodian, obtaining governmental liquor licenses, plus “anything else that comes up — and it usually does,” Morales said.

She attributes her success to her knack for following through, communicating well, paying attention to details, and asking questions. But Morales’ love for the work she does is the primary reason she has risen to the top at WNMU. “You get to see the students transform from the timid freshman into the confident senior ready to tackle the world,” she said.



Western New Mexico University is celebrating Women's History Month in March by profiling the female movers and shakers in the Mustang community online and in the Spring 2020 Westerner, themed Women Of Western.