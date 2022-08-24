WNMU Faculty Member and SRPD Research Assistant Present at American Sociological Association Meeting

Zoë Chatterton studies sociology and Spanish, hopes to work with LGBTQ youth in a nonprofit setting, captains the Mustang volleyball team, and is part of the university’s Millennium III honors program. The junior from Portland, Oregon, transferred to Western New Mexico University last fall and spent this past summer as a research assistant to WNMU Assistant Professor of Sociology Dr. Andreea Nica. “I like being as involved as possible,” she said.

Chatterton helped Dr. Nica with preliminary research into family exiting and emotional intimacy. The two presented their framework at the Annual Meeting of the American Sociological Association in Los Angeles earlier this month. “We presented as part of a roundtable focus on family topics. Because this is preliminary research, the feedback from other scholars was huge,” she said.

Chatterton had completed a research methods class with Dr. Dara Naphan-Kingery, also of the WNMU Social Sciences and Cultural Studies Department. But her experience as a research assistant was invaluable to advancing her understanding of the process and the lenses through which to study social issues. It was an experience supported through the WNMU Student Research and Professional Development program, funded by student fees for students. She received a summer stipend, and WNMU Student Research and Professional Development also covered the travel expenses, right down to ride share fees.

In addition to providing Chatterton a deeper level of academic know-how, the experience shed light on some more personal issues. As they investigated estrangement between adult children and their parents, Chatterton’s eyes opened to dynamics at play in her own family. “It was interesting to get know the idea of exiting more and understand my parents’ experience,” she said.

Chatterton’s favorite part of being a research assistant was editing Dr. Nica’s grant proposal. “It ties in to the nonprofit work I want to do,” she said. “Dr. Nica was incredible to work with the whole time. Through our biweekly meetings, she made sure I was involved, not overwhelmed but challenged. She made me feel like I made a difference in her research.”

At the conference, Chatterton’s brain lighted up in a million ways. “Being exposed to a number of topics in sociology was enlightening for me,” she said. “I felt really grateful.”

Being a summer research assistant was only one part of Chatterton’s academic journey, though. “Dr. Nica and Dara will give me recommendations for grad schools,” she said. “They already recommended me for some WNMU Foundation scholarships. Their recommendations will play a big role in my future.”