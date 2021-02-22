WNMU Listed Among Top Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling Programs

Western New Mexico University has one of the “Top 25 Online Addiction Counseling Bachelor’s for 2021,” according to Value Colleges, an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education.

“This is a good option for students who don’t do well on standardized tests and require financial assistance with their education,” the editors wrote of WNMU.

Focused on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality, the rankings are determined according to data related to cost, potential salary and student satisfaction.

“In an era marked by an epidemic of opioid abuse, as well as alcohol and other drugs, addiction and substance abuse counseling is critical,” the announcement stated. “An online substance abuse counseling degree program prepares graduates to work in individual/group settings using tools and techniques to help those with alcohol and drug abuse issues break free from the addictive behavior that is causing havoc in their lives.”

The Value Colleges editors acknowledged the benefit of flexible and convenient online programs, like the chemical dependency counseling program at WNMU, for “students who need to continue to work full-time or have busy parenting responsibilities.”

Professor Jim Helgert, who built the WNMU Chemical Dependency Counseling Program, handpicks the internship agencies for the seniors according to their career goals, further ensuring graduates are sufficiently prepared for the addiction counseling field, said WNMU Behavioral Sciences Department Chair Wen-chi Chen.

“Being in the top 25 across the country is something that I am proud to have brought to Western New Mexico University,” Helgert said.

The Addiction Counselor Field is slated to grow 25% by 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and to meet that increased need, WNMU is preparing students for careers in areas of chemical dependency prevention, intervention, treatment and administration. Upon graduation from the WNMU Chemical Dependency Counseling program, students are eligible to begin the licensing process. Once licensure is secured, graduates are able to work in private and public organizations as counselors, case managers, clinical directors, program directors or managers in both adolescent and adult treatment programs.