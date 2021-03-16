WNMU Named Best in Police Officer Training

With the number of Americans on probation or parole at nearly 4.5 million, probation officer employment is projected to grow by 10%. Those looking to enter that field might considering starting their path at WNMU, which has as a top program for aspiring probation officers, according to new rankings by Intelligent.com. The site lists WNMU as the very best in police officer training specifically.

All of the programs making this list meet the rigorous standards of educational quality set by well-known accrediting agencies such as the Higher Learning Commission, which is the body WNMU is accredited through. “In an accredited probation officer degree program, you’ll learn the communication, critical thinking, and emotional stability skills required to succeed,” Intelligent.com states.

These rankings were developed in an evaluation of 220 education programs, comparing each on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. According to Intelligent.com, the top picks in this comprehensive research guide are affordable, respected, and flexible.