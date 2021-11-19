WNMU School of Business Faculty Members Present at International Conference

Presenting at IV Congreso Internacional de Ciencias Administrativas this week were Dr. Miguel A. Vicéns, who is Associate Dean of the Western New Mexico University School of Business and an associate professor of finance, and Dr. Gordon Flanders, who is the MBA Program Director and Assistant Professor of Marketing in the WNMU School of Business.

Dr. Vicéns presented “The Challenges of Business Administration in the New Worldwide Landscape for Higher Education,” while Dr. Flanders addressed the question “How Does International Trade Affect Your Life?”

The virtual conference held by and for the University of Sonora, which is a close partner with WNMU.