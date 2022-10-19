WNMU Student Presenting at National Diversity in STEM Conference

One of the first Western New Mexico University students ever accepted into the selective Undergraduate Pipeline Network paid summer internship, Devon Hatcher studied traumatic brain injuries in mouse models at UNM between the spring and fall semesters.

The senior cell/molecular biology major’s research was awarded as the top project of the summer. As a result, Hachter was invited to present at the National Diversity in STEM Conference in Puerto Rico this month. They also won a full travel scholarship to attend.

Mentored by Dr. Jennifer Johnston in the WNMU psychology program and Dr. Tres Camacho in the WNMU cell/molecular biology program, Hatcher wants to pursue biomedical research in neuroscience. “I’ve always liked psychology and biology and I’ve tried to find a way that would create a degree plan that would allow me to do both and look at psychology from a biological perspective,” they said.

So when Dr. Camacho mentioned to Hatcher the research opportunity in neuroscience, they applied immediately with assistance from Dr. Johnston. “She helped me write in a way that allowed me to talk about the skills I did have,” Hatcher said. “I got personally selected by my mentor in the program.”

The 10 weeks of research went quickly. “That first week, I got oriented to the lab. Then I was working on my own doing the research my mentor set out for me,” said Hatcher, who studied the behavior of mice to find new methods of quantifiably measuring their neurological state. “When I got in, working with my animals and doing my experiment, I liked how creative it was. It was eye-opening to see I can work creatively in a scientific field and help people, even on a small scale.”

It was most likely Hatcher’s obvious passion for the work that earned them the top presentation at the concluding research symposium. “I was so excited to talk to the judges about it. One of my judges was the head of the graduate research program at UNM, which I didn’t even realize,” they said. “I was able to talk through the science in a way that was digestible. That, I think, set me apart.”

After wrapping up participation at the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) conference, Hachter will refocus on applying to a Ph.D. program in neuroscience and on finishing their degree at WNMU. “I want to try and be more involved in some of the research projects happening on campus, especially in science department. I like the small community of WNMU. I have quality interactions with my professors instead of being one in 1,000,” they said.