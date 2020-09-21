WNMU/Freeport Drive Thru Training Expo Provides Mine Employees and Contractors With Info About Educational Opportunities

Western New Mexico University and Freeport-McMoRan are co-hosting the community’s first drive-thru training expo on Wednesday, September 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Mine employees and contractors are invited to the WNMU Silver City campus, where advisors will provide services and give personal consultations.

The expo is intended to guide community members through the process of applying for Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act assistance and Trade Adjustment Assistance tuition funding while exploring their expanded training and higher education options.

“The drive-thru expo is a great example of how innovation can help meet current needs. We appreciate all the many groups coming together with this unique solution to help impacted Freeport-McMoRan employees learn about opportunities available to them in these challenging times,” said Chad Fretz, General Manager Freeport-McMoRan Chino Operations.

“Western New Mexico University is proud to be a community partner in this event and honored to be equipping the people of southwest New Mexico with the skills and confidence to build stronger futures,” said James Ortiz, Director of Community and Workforce Development at WNMU.

WNMU is waiving application fees for all expo attendees and expediting the admission application process during the event. Those interested in joining the additional WNMU Police Academy cohort by enrolling in the pre-academy session this October will be able to apply on site too.

University staff members will provide one-on-one career services, share leadership development resources, and conduct academic advisement. Trade Adjustment Assistance and Workforce Connection representatives will also be on hand to counsel attendees.

WNMU Mustangs mascot Rawhide plans to give out activity books and share popcorn and snowcones with attending workers and their families.

Masks will be required during the WNMU/Freeport Drive Thru Training Expo, and social distancing will be observed.