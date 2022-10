WNMU Writer In Residence JJ Amaworo Wilson’s “Nazaré: a novel” won the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award for Literary Fiction. Among the winners was “First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100,” an anthology to which Amaworo Wilson contributed a short piece. A poetry finalist as Jack Crocker’s “The Algorithm of I,” published by Mimbres Press of WNMU.