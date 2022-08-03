Writing Center Tutor Heads for Master’s Program

Karol Bernal completed her bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy at WNMU this spring, and she’ll enroll in the WNMU Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with the aim of concentrating in writing. “I like reading and wanted to study words and books. Philosophy is always relevant,” she said.

During her undergraduate program, Karol worked as a tutor in the WNMU Writing Center. “It let me see what I want out of writing and gave me an idea of these kinds of jobs: editing or writing-related jobs,” she said. “It let me know how I like to interact with people and how to be more specific in my suggestions while putting myself in their shoes.”

Born in Colombia, Karol moved to the U.S. at age nine and today lives in Carlsbad, where she attends classes online. She said that while reading and writing is second nature to her, a formal education was helpful. As was the whole college experience, which taught her discipline and accountability. “I’m part of the National Honors and Leadership Society for student success.”