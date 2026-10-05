Prominent Women’s Magazine Features WNMU Junior and Entrepreneur Crystal Goodyear

For Western New Mexico University junior Crystal Goodyear, leadership isn’t about knowing all the answers—it is about being present with grit, grace and a lifelong commitment to raising others along the way. A business management major and local entrepreneur, Goodyear has turned a lifetime of extraordinary personal resilience into a driving force for student advocacy, peer support and community building on the Silver City campus, recently earning her national recognition as a featured entrepreneur in “Influential Women” magazine.

Goodyear’s history with WNMU runs deep. Growing up as the child of a staff member on campus, she explored nearly every corner of the university during summer breaks long before returning as an adult learner in 2023. Her path to higher education, however, was shaped by tremendous personal challenges.

After aging out of the foster care system as an emancipated teenager, Goodyear navigated homelessness and worked multiple jobs to support herself. Today, she balances her academic activities with running a family-owned towing and recovery business with her husband, while raising a 13-year-old daughter.

“Growing up facing adversity, I learned early on that your starting point doesn’t dictate your finish line. Being recognized nationally reminds me that when you lead with resilience and stay true to your community, the hurdles you overcome become the exact foundation others can stand on.”

Despite the demanding 24/7 nature of entrepreneurship and her deliberate, steady academic pace, Goodyear has fully immersed herself in campus life. As an active member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, she serves as a peer mentor guiding fellow students through educational hurdles.

Goodyear’s leadership style centers on transparency, sharing resources and encouraging an environment where students feel enabled to voice their needs. Whether volunteering at the campus food pantry, ensuring students know about available resources, or working with supportive faculty members, Goodyear is dedicated to connecting student experiences with institutional progress.

Beyond campus boundaries, Goodyear’s community footprint is similarly profound. As part of a dedicated team of local parents and advocates, she helped establish a successful after-school youth program and safe kids’ space at the local recreation center, providing a constructive environment for children and families.

Goodyear’s support for local families and small businesses ultimately caught the attention of national media, leading to her recent feature in the women’s publication—an honor she first discovered through a professional LinkedIn profile built during a WNMU business communications class assignment.

Goodyear’s practical, hands-on problem-solving style has already delivered practical improvements at WNMU. Recognizing a need for pedestrian safety during campus food pantry distributions, Goodyear approached campus safety officials for traffic safety cones to protect people on campus and community members when crossing busy areas. “It’s always worth a conversation, you never know what you can accomplish,” Goodyear said.

Set to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in May 2028, Goodyear views her education as an important milestone on a lifelong mission to empower others. Drawing on her own experiences overcoming systemic hurdles, she offers a simple piece of advice to incoming first-year students: embrace the learning process, rely on campus resources, and remember that setbacks can serve as building blocks for individual development.