WNMU School of Business Reaches Record Enrollment, Earns Top Statewide Rankings

Enrollment at the Western New Mexico University School of Business reached an all-time high this semester with 348 declared majors. The historic record comes alongside new national distinctions recognizing the WNMU business programs among the state’s best.

Research.com recently ranked the WNMU Bachelor of Business Administration among the top 10 business degree programs in New Mexico. In contrast, the university’s online Master of Business Administration program earned a top five ranking statewide.

The record total of 348 declared majors represents a 9% overall increase from fall 2025 and a 4% increase over two years, building on steady multi-year momentum. The school recorded notable year-over-year gains across multiple degree tracks, including a 47% increase in Associate of Science in Business Administration students, a 25% increase in M.B.A. candidates, and a 23% jump in B.B.A. marketing majors.

“Reaching 348 majors is a milestone moment for our school and proof of the dedication of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to guide students through registration and degree completion,” said Miguel Vicens, Ph.D., associate dean of the WNMU School of Business. “These rankings and enrollment numbers validate the outstanding value and academic quality we offer here in Silver City and online.”

The enrollment surge reflects growing regional demand for accessible, high-value business credentials. WNMU programs combine rigorous, practical instruction with flexible learning options customized for both traditional campus-based students and working professionals across the Southwest. “Our message is clear in the school of business, we want the upcoming young professionals to know that business degrees will provide the skills they need for a meaningful career from an accredited institution,” said Vicens. “Our accreditation has been instrumental in the growth.”

A specific breakdown of fall 2026 declared majors includes 192 B.B.A. students across management, accounting, and marketing concentrations; 64 Bachelor of Applied Science general business majors; 64 online M.B.A. candidates; and 28 associate degree students. Management remains the flagship program, serving as both the largest program and largest producer of graduates, followed by the general business degree.

“Through our mission we are giving more students the opening for long and rewarding careers in high paying industries,” Vicens said. “Our goal is to motivate, inspire and inform students about the earning potential and rewarding careers available through WNMU.”

Business graduates are in demand across industries throughout the country. “It is encouraging to see more students choose our programs, and we are committed to giving them a strong education and the support they need to complete their degrees,” Vicens noted. “We want students to understand the range of careers a business education can help them pursue.”

“Our mission centers on expanding access to higher education and creating clear pathways to upward mobility,” Vicens added. “Ultimately, our goal is to help more young professionals earn a business degree or M.B.A. that creates additional opportunities for upward career trajectories, strong leadership roles and increasing wage opportunities across New Mexico and beyond.”