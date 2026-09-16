WNMU Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award Class of 2026

Western New Mexico University’s Diego Diaz and Alexandria Klemke have been selected as the institution’s recipients of the Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award for the Class of 2026, the conference office announced.

The Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award is presented annually to one male and one female student-athlete from each member institution’s graduating class. Recipients are selected by their respective campuses and are recognized for outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and leadership while representing their institution.

Diaz, a member of the Mustang football program, and Klemke, a member of the women’s golf team, were chosen to represent WNMU among this year’s class of honorees. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must have participated in their sport for at least two years while demonstrating excellence in the classroom, competition and service.

The Class of 2026 Scholar-Athlete Award recipients represent all 18 Lone Star Conference institutions and competed in 16 of the conference’s 19 championship sports. The honorees include College Sports Communicators Academic All-America and Academic All-District selections, Lone Star Conference Academic Athletes of the Year, All-Academic Team members and numerous All-Conference performers.

Diaz and Klemke join a distinguished group of student-athletes recognized by the conference for their commitment to academic success, athletic achievement and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Western New Mexico Athletics congratulates Diego Diaz and Alexandria Klemke on earning the prestigious Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award.