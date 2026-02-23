For Catherine Fierro, completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) last December was not a finish line, but the launchpad for a high-stakes career in trauma and emergency medicine. While her academic record is distinguished—graduating as an honors student with straight “As”—Fierro’s focus is now fixed on the intensive clinical requirements necessary to achieve her ultimate ambition: becoming a flight nurse.

Fierro’s journey to the RN designation was defined by a decade of grit and determination. After beginning her career as a certified nursing assistant in 2012 and later earning her LPN in Tennessee, she returned to her hometown of Silver City to advance her scope of practice.

“I love working under pressure, and I’m always looking for greater challenges,” Fierro said. “Flight nursing provides that. You must complete a combination of three years in the ER and ICU to qualify. It is one of my main priorities.”

While many students find the leadership transition daunting, Fierro embraced it, serving as Vice President of the WNMU Student Nursing Association (SNA) in 2024 before being elected President in 2025. This experience, combined with her Capstone project at Memorial Medical Center’s telemetry unit—where she monitored critical cardiac rhythms for patients being prepared for flight transport—bridged the gap between clinical skill and decisive leadership.

“I’ve always worked in support positions, but this degree helped me grow my leadership skills and the confidence to lead,” Fierro noted. “One important thing I learned is always to remain teachable. Evidence-based practice is always changing, so you have to be adaptable.”

As a first-generation college student, Fierro is particularly passionate about the future of healthcare in rural New Mexico. She believes that increasing the quality and speed of care in rural areas is imperative to ensuring these populations receive the same outcomes as those in urban centers. Whether in a trauma unit or eventually in the air, her goal is to ensure quality healthcare for her patients.

Reflecting on the rigors of the program, Fierro credits her success to setting specific, unwavering goals. Beyond her interest in trauma, she maintains a long-term passion for outpatient prenatal care, hoping to help new parents navigate the complexities of newborn health eventually.

Fierro recently achieved her Registered Nurse designation after passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in January. The NCLEX is a high-stakes, nationwide exam required to become a licensed nurse in the United States. Fierro also accepted a Nurse Resident position with Gila Regional Medical Center back in December and officially joined the team earlier this month.

For those following in her footsteps at WNMU, Fierro emphasizes the importance of community and persistence. “Don’t give up and keep asking questions about the campus, the program, and everything WNMU can do for you,” she advised. “Take advantage of all the resources that are here.”