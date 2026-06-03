NEWS RELEASE – WNMU Expands Telemental Health Training for Rural New Mexico

For rural and underserved communities in New Mexico, accessing professional counseling services has historically meant long travel and logistical challenges. To address this, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) is working to eliminate these barriers by expanding its telemental health training and services and positioning itself as a leader in modern counseling education.

Central to this growth is the WNMU Department of Counseling’s curriculum. Led by Assistant Professor in the College of Education William Lane, Ph.D., BC-TM, the program offers four tracks: clinical mental health counseling, clinical rehabilitation counseling, school counseling and addiction counseling. All tracks are offered through a 60-credit, fully online Master of Counseling degree:

The Clinical Mental Health Counseling track is versatile and focuses on managing complex cases, like trauma and depression, via encrypted platforms to ensure urban-level care reaches “frontier” residents.

The Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling track prepares graduates to work with individuals with disabilities.

The School Counseling track helps graduates master virtual crisis intervention and social-emotional learning to serve as primary resources for rural K-12 school communities.

The Addiction Counseling track training allows these specialists to provide consistent, long-term support for individuals in recovery who lack local access to care.

“By integrating telemental health into our core curriculum, we are effectively removing the geographic boundaries that have historically limited mental health access in New Mexico,” Lane said. “Our goal is to ensure that a resident’s zip code no longer determines the quality of counseling they receive.”

This remote-first approach is a strategic effort to train professionals within the communities they serve. Graduates gain telemental health skills and knowledge of remote client care technology. They are prepared to deliver high-quality support anywhere.

“Our curriculum is not only robust in clinical theory but very practical for the rural landscape we serve,” Lane said.

The WNMU Telehealth training goes beyond the classroom. The university has partnered with TimelyCare to extend telehealth benefits directly to students. This collaboration provides a vital 24/7 resource for the student body. The platform offers immediate help through Talk Now sessions for on-demand counseling. It also serves the university’s remote student population, which cannot physically visit the Silver City campus counseling center.

The primary goal of the WNMU telehealth expansion is to tackle the shortage of counseling professionals in “frontier” areas — places where specialized care is scarce. “By training students in telehealth from day one, we are building a workforce comfortable with the tools needed to help isolated populations,” Lane said.

The program’s focus on technology is key to its success. “We aren’t just teaching students how to use a webcam; we are training them to build meaningful, therapeutic alliances through a digital interface,” Lane said. Our program is the only program in the nation that prepares students to qualify for the Board Certified-TeleMental Health credential. “WNMU graduates enter the field ready to meet the unique ethical and technological demands of 21st-century rural healthcare.”

Beyond individual student success, the initiative represents a sustainable investment in New Mexico’s healthcare infrastructure. By cultivating a “homegrown” workforce, WNMU ensures that practitioners are not only technically proficient but also culturally attuned to the specific needs of the region. This localized approach reduces provider burnout and increases retention in rural clinics, creating a stable network of care that can evolve alongside new technological advancements. As these digital bridges strengthen, the university continues to redefine the role of a regional institution in solving statewide public health crises.