Western New Mexico University (WNMU) announced today that Cameron Braxton Wesson, Ph.D., has withdrawn from consideration for the position of 16th President.

The presidential search process will proceed with the remaining four distinguished finalists. The schedule for the upcoming campus visitations and community engagement sessions remains unchanged for the other candidates.

The four finalists and their public meet-and-greets:

Jose E. Coll, Ph.D. (Western Oregon University): Dr. Coll currently serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Western Oregon University. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, his career has focused on student success and veteran transition. He previously held leadership roles at Portland State University and the University of Southern California. Visitation Date: February 25, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0.

Dr. Coll currently serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Western Oregon University. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, his career has focused on student success and veteran transition. He previously held leadership roles at Portland State University and the University of Southern California.

Carlos Rey Romero, Ph.D. (New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology): Dr. Romero is an Associate Vice President at New Mexico Tech and has extensive experience within the New Mexico higher education and governmental landscape. His background includes leadership in economic development and research at the Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC). Visitation Date: February 27, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0.

Dr. Romero is an Associate Vice President at New Mexico Tech and has extensive experience within the New Mexico higher education and governmental landscape. His background includes leadership in economic development and research at the Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC).

Sharon A. Jones, Ph.D. (University of Washington Bothell): Dr. Jones is the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and a Professor of Engineering at UW Bothell. A first-generation college student and a licensed Professional Engineer, she has a background in bridging STEM with the liberal arts. Jones also served as a dean at the University of Portland. Visitation Date: March 3, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0.

Dr. Jones is the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and a Professor of Engineering at UW Bothell. A first-generation college student and a licensed Professional Engineer, she has a background in bridging STEM with the liberal arts. Jones also served as a dean at the University of Portland.

Mario Martinez, Ph.D. (Fort Lewis College): Dr. Martinez serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College. His work emphasizes institutional innovation, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence with inclusive learning and addressing equity gaps in rural education. Visitation Date: March 4, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0.

Dr. Martinez serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College. His work emphasizes institutional innovation, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence with inclusive learning and addressing equity gaps in rural education.

“WNMU and the Regents remain fully confident in the strength and diversity of our finalist pool,” said Board of Regents Treasurer and co-chair of the Presidential Hiring committee, Dean Reed, Board of Regents’ Treasurer and co-chair of the presidential hiring committee. “Our priority is to ensure a transparent and thorough selection process that identifies a leader dedicated to the unique mission of WNMU and the success of our students. We look forward to the upcoming campus visits and highly value the input we will receive from our community members during this final stage.”

Additional information regarding the final five candidates.

The WNMU Board of Regents is still scheduled to convene on March 17, 2026, to announce the university’s next leader, in accordance with the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.

WNMU encourages all stakeholders to attend these public sessions—either in person or via livestream—to help shape the university’s future by providing feedback on the final candidates.