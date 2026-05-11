From SES Student to SES Teacher — Graduate Mariah Sanchez Finds Her Voice at WNMU

At Western New Mexico University (WNMU), student success is measured by the strength built during the journey. Mariah Sanchez’s story reflects how a supportive environment makes all the difference in creating a self-fulfilling, purposeful future.

A native of Belen, New Mexico residing in Albuquerque and an online WNMU student, Sanchez just completed a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a focus on special education and criminal justice. Her road to higher education involved navigating a complex landscape of personal hurdles. For a long time, the idea of walking across a commencement stage felt more like a distant, flickering dream to Sanchez rather than a tangible reality.

“When I first started, I wasn’t sure if I belonged in a university setting,” Sanchez admitted. “But through my classes and the support here, I realized that my unique perspective is an asset. I’ve learned that my voice matters, and I want to use it to help the next person who feels the way I used to feel.”

Her early experiences often made the structured world of academia feel like “foreign territory” that made her feel like she didn’t belong. Sanchez recalls a specific “Math for Teachers” class in which she felt embarrassed and hesitant to participate, struggling to keep up with the academic language her classmates used. It was the consistent encouragement of mentors at WNMU and a deepening sense of self-reliance, that helped Sanchez shift in perspective.

Sanchez also acknowledged that her advisor, Shelby Benfield’s constant availability and guidance helped Sanchez successfully navigate her academic path.

A significant turning point for Sanchez occurred when a student confided in her about their personal struggles. Sanchez realized that her own history as a former Social Emotional Support Services (SES) student who dealt with anxiety and the feeling of not fitting in was her greatest asset in connecting with this student.

“I really want to work with kids who are in the system, whether that means kids in juvenile detention or those involved with CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department) in New Mexico,” Sanchez said. “I feel especially passionate about this because I’ve seen how easy it is for these kids to fall through the cracks and not get the support they need to turn things around. I would like to be that person who listens, helps them see new possibilities, and connects them with resources so they can get their lives back on track.”

As a single mother raising twin boys, working, and attending school, Sanchez juggles multiple varying responsibilities and balances her career and her studies by staying organized with a planner. Sanchez often completed her coursework late at night after her children are asleep. She credits her family, friends, and coworkers for providing the support system she needs to keep going on tough days.

Currently, Sanchez applies her studies directly to her work at Harrison Middle School, where she has served for six years. After starting as an Educational Assistant, she stepped into a lead teaching role within the SES department. Daily, Sanchez teaches academic subjects while helping students develop the critical skills of mindfulness, emotional regulation, and positive interpersonal skills.

After Commencement, Sanchez plans to remain in New Mexico to work in social services and advocacy. She is particularly passionate about supporting youth within the juvenile detention system and those involved with the CYFD.

“I want people to know that it’s never too late to start over or to aim higher,” Sanchez noted. “WNMU gave me the space to grow and the tools to succeed. My history is part of me, and it doesn’t limit where I can go.”