WNMU Hosts Mescalero Apache Students for Higher Education Immersion

Western New Mexico University recently welcomed dozens of seventh-grade students from the Mescalero Apache Schools for a multi-day visit that blended cultural preservation with an introduction to university life. The visit served as a gateway to the students’ annual mezcal harvest, a cornerstone of their cultural heritage, held in early May.

The long-standing partnership between WNMU and the Mescalero Apache community aims to provide students with an early look at the opportunities afforded by higher education. Rena Nash, cultural and language director for the Mescalero Apache Schools, emphasized the importance of the trip in broadening the students’ horizons.

“We want for our children to be able to get an awareness of what it is to be in college, off the reservation, and be able to see the outside world,” Nash said. She noted that the seventh grade is a pivotal year for the students, as many are preparing for their puberty ceremonies and transitioning toward adulthood. Nash knows the visits work, her granddaughter attended WNMU after visiting the campus during another ceremony visit years ago and then graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

During their stay, students were immersed in the WNMU experience through a series of tours and activities led by the Office of Admissions. Student ambassadors, including international and domestic students, guided the visitors through several key academic and social hubs. The comprehensive tour included stops at the WNMU Museum, the School of Social Work and School of Education, highlighting professional career paths. They also visited the J. Cloyd Miller Library and the WNMU bookstore.

To provide a true sense of “student life,” the visitors enjoyed dinner at the WNMU dining hall and participated in outdoor games and activities on the campus grounds. These interactions allowed the younger students to ask questions about the college experience in a relaxed, peer-to-peer environment.

Following their time on campus, the students traveled to Freeport-McMoRan mine property for the annual mezcal harvest. This tradition is essential to the Mescalero Apache identity, focusing on the harvest of the mezcal plant, which has historically served as a vital food source and a multi-purpose resource.

Zachary Flowers, Eugene Kleinkole, and Percy Platta, members of the Mescalero Schools operations and maintenance staff, among others from the school, accompanied the students to ensure the tradition continues through the generations. Platta and Kleinkole are also members of the tribe. “We use it for food, and it’s like aloe vera for healing,” they shared, noting the plant’s deep cultural and practical significance.

The harvest itself culminated in a closed blessing and ceremony on Wednesday morning. For many students, such as seventh-grader Janay E., the event is a significant rite of passage. “I’ve been one other time and I love it, Janay E. said. “I’m excited to participate for the first time,” fellow student Lacey M. said, noting that she has heard about this vital cultural event through family and tribal communications her entire life.

By hosting the students before they head to the harvest, WNMU remains committed to fostering a supportive environment where Indigenous traditions and academic aspirations can thrive together.