Western New Mexico University (WNMU) extended its deepest gratitude to University Registrar Susan Russell, who retired on December 31, 2025. With a career spanning three decades, Russell was far more than an administrator; she was a cornerstone of the campus community, a mentor to generations of students, and a devoted steward of the university’s mission.

Russell’s history with WNMU began long before her professional appointment. As a student worker in the early 1990s, she balanced various roles on campus while pursuing her studies. She earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science and sociology, with a minor in mathematics, in 1992.

In 1995, she joined the Registrar’s Office in a full-time capacity, beginning a 30-year journey that would see her rise from staff member to Assistant Registrar and, ultimately, to University Registrar in 2022.

Throughout her tenure, Russell prioritized continuous learning. In 2018, she completed a master’s in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in management information systems, business administration, and criminal justice. “I didn’t want to go for your typical MBA; I wanted to study disciplines that were interesting to me,” Russell said of her unique academic path.

With service top of mind for Russell, she is grateful for her time at WNMU and her support of the students. “I feel thankful that I worked in an office where I could make a difference,” Russell said.

Russell mentioned two early mentors who supported and influenced her time at WNMU, including former Registrar Deb Sandoval. “When I had questions, Deb would always ask me, ‘Did you check the catalogue?’ so that I would start honing my investigative and problem-solving skills,” Russell explained.

Russell also credits former Registrar and current Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Betsy Miller, as a pivotal influence. “Betsy taught me a lot,” Susan said.

For Russell, the job was never just about paperwork; it was about the people. Over the years, she has looked at thousands of names on transcripts and diplomas. “Someday I’m going to be famous,” she joked, referring to the fact that her signature resides on the diplomas of countless graduates entering their professional lives.

Beyond the records, Russell will miss the student workers. “We build relationships with our student workers in the Registrar’s Office; I’m still friends with several of them. I love seeing them grow in their careers.”

Demonstrating her characteristic dedication, Russell will work through the upcoming winter break to ensure a seamless transition for her successor. Her primary advice for the next Registrar is to remain steadfast: to trust in their expertise, stand firm in their knowledge, and lead with confidence.

As she prepares to trade the academic calendar for a personal one, Russell’s immediate plans include fishing, camping, returning to the bowling alley, and one specific luxury: “Sleeping until at least 9:00 a.m.”

When asked how Russell hopes to be remembered by the colleagues and students she served for 30 years, her statement was simple: “That I tried my best.”

A fixture of the campus community since her undergraduate days, Russell leaves behind a legacy defined by institutional knowledge, a “students-first” philosophy, and a career spanning the evolution of the modern university.