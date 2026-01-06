|1st day of regularly scheduled classes
|Monday, January 12
|Follett Access Opt Out Window
|December 19, 2025 through January 30, 2026
|Last day to drop (without affecting charges)
|Saturday, January 24
|First installment plan due
|Thursday, January 15
|1st disbursement of refund checks
|Friday, February 6
|Second installment plan due
|Sunday, February 15
|Third installment plan due
|Sunday, March 15
|Final installment plan due
|Wednesday, April 15
|Last day to pay off Spring balances
|Wednesday, April 15
|Penalty of $50 assessed for unpaid student balances begins
|Thursday, April 16
Students wishing to Opt Out of Follett Access must use this link; https://accessportal.follett.com/0341 or contact the university bookstore directly at 575.538.6381
Any account with a balance due after Saturday, January 24 will be responsible for all charges and will automatically be placed on an installment plan and charged a $25 deferred payment plan fee. Monthly late fees of $25 will apply for any missed payments.
- A student is financially responsible for all charges incurred as a result of their registration activity. If you do not attend one or all of your courses, you must drop courses or initiate a semester withdraw by the last day to add/drop with refund (see above), or you will be liable for the expense of all registered courses. Non-attendance does not constitute an official withdrawal.
- A withdraw after the add/drop deadline will also incur full tuition and fee expenses.
Any account with a past due balance greater than $200 at any point during the semester will be placed on a billing hold. This hold will limit your ability to view grades and records and/or register for upcoming semesters.