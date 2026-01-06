1st day of regularly scheduled classes Monday, January 12 Follett Access Opt Out Window December 19, 2025 through January 30, 2026 Last day to drop (without affecting charges) Saturday, January 24 First installment plan due Thursday, January 15 1st disbursement of refund checks Friday, February 6 Second installment plan due Sunday, February 15 Third installment plan due Sunday, March 15 Final installment plan due Wednesday, April 15 Last day to pay off Spring balances Wednesday, April 15 Penalty of $50 assessed for unpaid student balances begins Thursday, April 16

Students wishing to Opt Out of Follett Access must use this link; https://accessportal.follett.com/0341 or contact the university bookstore directly at 575.538.6381

Any account with a balance due after Saturday, January 24 will be responsible for all charges and will automatically be placed on an installment plan and charged a $25 deferred payment plan fee. Monthly late fees of $25 will apply for any missed payments.

A student is financially responsible for all charges incurred as a result of their registration activity. If you do not attend one or all of your courses, you must drop courses or initiate a semester withdraw by the last day to add/drop with refund (see above), or you will be liable for the expense of all registered courses. Non-attendance does not constitute an official withdrawal. A withdraw after the add/drop deadline will also incur full tuition and fee expenses.

