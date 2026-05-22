WNMU Celebrates Spring 2026 Commencement with Keynote by Gov. Grisham

Hundreds of graduates crossed the stage Friday evening, May 8, at the Western New Mexico University spring 2026 Commencement in front of a standing-room only audience at the university’s Ben Altamirano Stadium. The keynote address was given by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The ceremony honored students graduating with degrees and certificates across various academic levels. While degrees and certificates will be officially conferred following a final audit of academic records, notable preliminary highest degrees awarded included:

Masters – 138

Grad Cert – 28

Bachelors – 197

Associates – 104

Certificates – 8

Fast Track Certificates – 42

Among the graduates, more than 200 attended the ceremony in person. The university recognized the remaining graduates in absentia, representing its distance-learning community, with many joining the celebration via livestream from across the country and the world.

In her speech to graduates, families and faculty, Gov. Grisham focused on the transformative power of the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship and the state’s commitment to accessible education.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Gov. Grisham said, “The last time I stood on this campus, I signed our state’s historic Opportunity Scholarship into law. Returning as your Commencement speaker, I get to witness for myself what that law made possible. This year’s graduates are proof that when New Mexico invests in its people, its people deliver.”

Expanding on her message, the governor urged graduates to use their degrees to bolster the state’s workforce, specifically highlighting the university’s role in training the next generation of educators. She emphasized that the resilience shown by the Class of 2026 prepares them to solve modern challenges in a “dynamic, interconnected world.”

During the ceremony, the university recognized several faculty and students for exceptional achievements:

Excellence in Teaching: Wenjie Wang, Ph.D.

Excellence in Research: Andrea Nica, Ph.D.

Excellence in Professional Service: Stephanie Fanselow, Ph.D.

Best Online Course Design: Becky Brandsburg-Herrera, Ph.D.

Best Online Course Delivery: William Lane, Ph.D.

ASWNMU Outstanding Teacher Award: Gregory Robinson Guerra, Ph.D. (presented by the Associated Students of WNMU)

The Commencement also honored students receiving top academic honors; Taylor James was recognized with the Outstanding Senior Award and Elena Rodriguez was recognized with the Excellence in Graduate Studies Award.

Additionally, the university awarded 162 baccalaureate students who graduated with academic honors (a GPA of 3.5 or higher) with bronze medallions to signify the achievement.

Continuing the celebration, Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., praised the graduates for their perseverance and the impact they will have on the region.

Maples stated, “The Class of 2026 represents the resilience and intellectual curiosity that define the Mustang spirit. As these graduates move forward to lead in their respective fields, they carry not only a degree but also the responsibility to serve their communities with the same dedication they showed in the classroom. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements alongside Gov. Grisham on this historic day.”

The event marked the final spring commencement before incoming President Jose Coll, Ph.D., takes office.

The university’s Panopto portal offers a recording of the full ceremony: https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Viewer.aspx?id=e0a7314d-5c4b-44c7-96f8-b444015de1dc.