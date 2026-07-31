WNMU Nursing Professor Joline Lowe Honored with Statewide NMNEC Faculty Teaching Award

WNMU Nursing Instructor Joline Lowe, RN, MSN-Ed., DNP(c) recently earned statewide recognition for transforming high-stress nursing training into interactive, hands-on games that build critical thinking in future healthcare workers.

The statewide honor is awarded by the New Mexico Nursing Education Consortium leadership council to recognize educators who advance high-quality, standardized nursing education. The NMNEC curriculum links nursing programs across New Mexico, allowing students to seamlessly transfer credits between participating state colleges and universities.

Lowe, who recently completed her first year of teaching at WNMU after relocating from San Antonio, Texas, was selected for her ability to transform complex clinical concepts into highly engaging, hands-on classroom experiences.

“Nursing school is notoriously high-stress, and when students are anxious, they are not in the mindset to learn,” Lowe said. “If we can lower that anxiety and inject some fun into the process, students become much more receptive to the knowledge. I am here to facilitate their learning, and if they are all-in, I am all-in.”

Among her celebrated teaching methods is a custom, Amazing Race-style review game for graduating students before they head into their clinical capstones. The game splits students into medical-themed teams—such as “Team Flash,” named after the initial flash of blood seen when an IV is started successfully—to complete a series of rapid-fire clinical challenges.

Lowe’s creative toolkit also includes a thrift-store Barbie doll painted with red accents, which serves as a visual aid for a trauma simulation. Students must use clinical guidelines to calculate the doll’s total burned body surface area and determine the exact fluid resuscitation requirements needed over a 24-hour period. Other stations challenge students to identify venomous snakes to determine toxicity treatments or correctly place stethoscopes to identify cardiac and pulmonary sounds.

In the spring semester, Lowe introduced a medication reconciliation simulation using Ziploc bags filled with donated over-the-counter vitamins and expired pill bottles with the labels removed to ensure privacy compliance. She intentionally planted clinical “Easter Eggs” in the bags, such as conflicting patient addresses, incorrect birth dates, and look-alike generic and brand-name medications.

The exercise drew on Lowe’s 26 years of experience as a bedside nurse in trauma intensive care units and specialized pediatric care, where she frequently encountered patients taking conflicting medications prescribed by different providers.

“It is all about building critical thinking in a safe environment,” Lowe said. “I would much rather a student catch a medication error or solve a clinical mystery here in the lab with me than out on their own when a human life is on the line.”

The award includes a $1,000 endowment, which Lowe plans to utilize for upcoming NMNEC professional development and educational opportunities. She intends to bring that training back to WNMU, where she will collaborate with colleagues and develop new interactive projects for future cohorts.

Lowe credited the close-knit, collaborative environment at WNMU for giving her the flexibility to experiment with unconventional teaching methods. She also emphasized that her teaching philosophy extends beyond clinical skills to encompass her students’ mental and emotional well-being, many of whom balance their education with jobs and parenting.

“Nursing is a team sport, and if you do not know how to take care of yourself, you cannot properly care for others,” Lowe said. “Once you earn your license, the opportunities are endless, but it starts with building a strong, supportive foundation right here.”

Lowe will be formally recognized for her achievement at the upcoming NMNEC statewide faculty workshop.