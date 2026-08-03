WNMU Professor and Former Silver City Poet Laureate Featured in New Literary Collection

Western New Mexico University Associate Professor of English and the former Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County, Heather Frankland, MFA, MPH, is featured in the released publication, “CACTI FUR COLLECTIVE Volume 1.” This volume of the poetry split (a type of longform anthology), published by Grandma Moses Press, edited by Tim Staley, forwards written by Alexis Montoya, showcases a curated selection of voices from Southern New Mexico.

Frankland’s work is featured alongside contributors Susan Melinda Morée, Beate Sigriddaughter and Elise Stuart, two former Silver City Poets Laureate. The collection extends “Cacti Fur,” an online poetry journal hosted by Grandma Moses Press.

In addition to this publication, Frankland is embarking on a series of professional and creative activities through the summer. In May, she served as a poetry mentor for the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) Writer-to-Writer Mentorship Program, a national initiative where Frankland was selected to guide an emerging poet for three months. Frankland also participated in the 30/30 Project by Tupelo Press, a fundraising effort for the independent press; she joined eight other poets in the challenge of writing one poem per day for the entire month of May.

“Since I teach writing, I am glad that I can be an active writer and bring that to my classes,” said Frankland, “In addition, these experiences support my creative scholarship.”

Frankland concluded her final events as the sixth Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County, a tenure marked by community projects, such as The Winter Poetry Challenge, a reading program she co-organized with Silver City Public Library and Bayard Public Library, and The Poetry Long Weekend, a special weekend of events curated by Frankland and co-organized with local poets, public and university libraries, and local businesses. In addition to her role as poet laureate, Frankland created and organized, Sin Fronteras Creative Writing Project for Undergraduate Students, for the past three years, which has now concluded.

“Serving as the poet laureate was an honor. It was great to work with the local community and WNMU in the celebration of the written word, poetry, and voice. I view the poet laureate as a position of advocacy, and I am happy to advocate for poetry. That will be a lifelong passion.”

This latest publication follows the success of Frankland’s 2023 poetry chapbook, Midwest Musings (Finishing Line Press), which received praise from literary icons like Marge Piercy.

“CACTI FUR COLLECTIVE Volume 1,” is available for purchase through Amazon and other major book retailers.

Frankland’s poetry and creative writing have appeared in journals such as “Sweet Lit” and “Thimble Literary Magazine,” and her 2023 poetry chapbook, “Midwest Musings (Finishing Line Press),” received praise from literary icon Marge Piercy. Frankland also frequently collaborates with organizations, local writers, and local libraries to champion the written word.