Nominations Open for WNMU Presidential Leadership Award

Nominations are open for the Presidential Leadership Award, one of Western New Mexico University’s most prestigious awards. This honor is awarded annually to the staff member who best represents remarkable achievement, unwavering dedication and leadership, and a commitment to excellence.

Any employee of WNMU with at least three years of service who works in a regular, benefits-eligible position is eligible for nomination, except faculty and senior leadership.

Nominations will be vetted by a committee that will consider the qualities that demonstrate outstanding achievement and leadership as well as a commitment to excellence: Ambassadorship, Service to WNMU, Teamwork, Innovation/Creativity/Process Improvement, and Transformational Leadership. A strict scoring matrix is used to assess each nominee. The names of the top three nominees will be shared with WNMU Interim President Chris Maples, who will then select the winner.

University staff, faculty, students and affiliates of WNMU as well as members of the community are welcome to submit nominations. Employees of the university may also nominate themselves. This year, the nomination window will open on Monday, September 8 and remain open for three weeks. Once the nomination process is closed, nominees will be notified and receive a letter of recognition, and they will have three weeks to submit a portfolio that reflects their service to WNMU.

The winner of the WNMU Presidential Leadership Award will be announced at the university’s Welcome Back Convocation in January.