WNMU Honors Artistic Excellence at 2026 BFA Art Exhibition

The Expressive Arts Department and the Francis McCray Gallery of Contemporary Art at Western New Mexico University recently celebrated the culmination of years of rigorous studio practice with the Spring 2026 Expressive Arts Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition, which concluded its run May 7.

The works on display spanned a sophisticated range of mediums, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of the WNMU curriculum. The collections explored complex regional, personal, and contemporary themes, demonstrating the students’ ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with deep visual commentary.

The exhibition sequence launched with a series of formal Artist Talks at Light Hall. During these presentations, each graduating senior expounded on their creative processes, material choices, and underlying thematic research before an audience of faculty, peers, and community members. Following the presentations, an opening reception was held at the Francis McCray Gallery, allowing the public to engage directly with the diverse installations.

Associate Professor of Ceramics and Department Chair, Expressive Arts Department, Courtney Michaud said, “The work presented in this exhibition reflects the dedication, creativity, and persistence of our graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students. These bodies of work are the result of years of creative development, effort, critical thinking, and studio practice. I also want to recognize the faculty in the Expressive Arts Department, who invest tremendous time and energy mentoring students as artists, thinkers, and professionals. The strength of these student’s thesis exhibition is a reflection of the hard work of our students and the commitment of our faculty.”

BFA Exhibition is the capstone that serves as a professional presentation of comprehensive, standalone bodies of work. Completion of the exhibition represents the ultimate academic achievement for graduating seniors, validating their transition from students to professional contemporary artists. Nayeli Mancilla, Eric Luther, Chris Martinez and Bee Drissell are this spring’s featured graduates, successfully completing their portfolios.

“Supporting the arts is essential to the health and vitality of our communities. Artists help us preserve culture, ask important questions, foster diverse perspectives, and are skilled innovators who imagine new possibilities for the future through their unique skillsets. While these students are deeply connected to the people and landscapes of our region, the ideas explored in their work contribute to larger conversations taking place across the nation and around the world. The WNMU Expressive Arts Department is proud to help prepare students to participate in those conversations through creative practice,” Michaud said.