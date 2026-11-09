Perseverance, Fortitude Lead Laurel DeAnda to Earn College Degree with Honors at Age 60

Laurel (“Lori”) DeAnda has proven that perseverance, passion and personal dedication know no age limit. After decades of intense personal loss, family caregiving responsibilities and health challenges, DeAnda will graduate with honors from Western New Mexico University with a Bachelor of Science, emphasis in literature, and a minor in history.

DeAnda’s path toward a degree started years ago when life pulled her away from pursuing higher education. After a 35-year career as a dental administrator, she returned to school at age 60, motivated by a lifelong desire to accomplish what she had always set out to do. “I’m not doing this to get a good job; I’m not doing this for anything but to just be able to say I did it,” DeAnda said. “I always wanted to go to college. I always felt like I should have.”

Her devotion to literature bloomed during DeAnda’s associate degree coursework at a community college, where a single required literature class altered her path. Since then, her studies have spanned classic works, including her recent capstone work focused on William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” as well as modern literature by authors such as Tim O’Brien. Her history minor focused on immigration, inspired in part by her late husband’s family history and their journey into the United States during the Mexican Revolution.

Great personal trials formed her educational trajectory. During her earlier years, DeAnda stepped away from school to care for her autistic son, who ultimately passed away. Honoring his memory, DeAnda and her family established a scholarship fund that continues to help students with autism earn college degrees. Years later, while managing full-time work, she acted as a primary caregiver for her husband of 46 years, a stroke survivor who passed away in May 2024.

Despite the overwhelming grief and heavy obligations, DeAnda pushed forward, driven by what she describes as pure tenacity. “My daughter was my inspiration to pursue a college degree, DeAnda said. “It was her encouragement that convinced me that I could do this. Without her, I would still just be wishing I had gone to college.”

Navigating demanding coursework while working full-time required relentless discipline. Her daily schedule often involved studying from 5:00 a.m. until she left for work, returning to complete coursework until midnight, and spending entire weekends on reading and writing assignments.

Throughout her academic journey at WNMU, DeAnda drew strength from supportive faculty members, including English Professors Debbie Heller, Ph.D., and Heather Steinman, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Katherine A. Oubre, Ph.D., and Professor Chris Taylor, Ph.D. During her deep grief, DeAnda recalled a touching note from Heller encouraging her to “take care of your brave heart”—a phrase that struck DeAnda deeply and sustained her through difficult moments.

After Commencement, DeAnda plans to write and explore community projects, such as working with local libraries to help make Shakespeare easy to access and engaging for younger generations.

Considering her journey and the strength needed to reach graduation, DeAnda offered advice for others encountering adversity: “If you let the hard times get you down, you never get to the good times. The good times come along because you’ve managed to get through the hard times, and you appreciate them more.”

This story is part of Western New Mexico University’s ongoing Fall Commencement series celebrating student achievement, leadership and regional impact across the Mustang community.