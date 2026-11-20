Western New Mexico University will hold its Fall Commencement on December 11, and Sanora Anya will cross the stage to receive her Bachelor of Social Work, marking the culmination of a bold career shift. At age 50, after spending more than 25 years building a successful career in software development, Anya made the courageous decision to trade lines of code for human services.

“Returning to higher education in my 50s challenged me in ways I never anticipated, but it also reminded me that our capacity to learn and pivot has no expiration date,” Anya reflected. “Stepping away from a familiar 25-year career to pursue social work was a leap of faith, but I knew my next chapter needed to be about people, purpose, and making a real difference in the community.”

Anya’s transition began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After decades behind a computer screen balancing back-end coding and front-end design, Anya perceived that while software engineering was lucrative, it no longer fulfilled her soul. Relocating to New Mexico and discovering the state’s Opportunity Scholarship provided the spark she needed to return to higher education.

Starting her academic venture at Central New Mexico Community College, Anya initially explored teaching and sociology before discovering her true calling in social work and human services. She earned her Associate of Arts in Human Services from CNM in 2024 and ultimately enrolled at WNMU to complete her bachelor’s degree.

The transition from tech to human services proved to be surprisingly complementary. Where she once debugged lines of code to fix system errors, Anya now works to “deprogram” and resolve underlying trauma patterns in individuals. Her 30 years in software engineering taught her to look deep into complicated frameworks to find the root cause of an issue—a perspective Anya now applies when working with clients.

Navigating the WNMU online coursework while continuing a full-time career in behavioral health required immense dedication. Balancing her professional duties as a program manager at Choice Recovery Path in Albuquerque with her studies, Anya used the WNMU structured online program to complete coursework on weekends while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. During her time at WNMU, she also stepped up to serve on the Student Advisory Board.

As a Reiki master, sound healer and practicing mental health professional, Anya focuses on trauma-informed care that helps people regain their sense of identity. Anya plans to pursue her Master of Social Work to obtain higher-level clinical licensure, enabling her to examine trauma therapy more deeply and expand her impact.

“My prior career gave me important skills, but this degree gives me my life’s mission. I want to show my family, my peers and fellow adult students that you are never too old to rewrite your narrative and walk into your true purpose.”

Thinking about her journey, Anya hopes her story inspires other adult and non-traditional learners who may hesitate to pursue a new path later in life. “I would rather fill my soul than fill my pocketbook,” Anya shared. “If you have any hope of getting where you want to be, look at what your heart wants, not what your pocketbook wants. You are not growing if you are not uncomfortable—so face the fear and do it anyway.”

This story is part of the ongoing Western New Mexico University Fall Commencement series celebrating student achievement, leadership and regional impact across the Mustang community.