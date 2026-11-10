WNMU Welcomes UNIVA Leadership Delegation to Strengthen Cross-Border Academic Partnership

Western New Mexico University President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D., hosted an official leadership delegation from UNIVA (Universidad del Valle de Atemajac), led by Presbítero Lic. Francisco Ramírez Yáñez, President of the UNIVA system spanning 11 campuses across Mexico.

The high-profile visit featured an intensive itinerary designed to reinforce institutional ties, celebrate shared achievements, and chart a progressive trajectory for cross-border academic collaboration. The day commenced with an official welcome ceremony, followed by a high-level Presidential Meeting where Father Francisco and President Coll engaged in strategic dialogue concerning human development, academic excellence, and binational educational alignment.

Through this continued partnership, WNMU and UNIVA remain committed to empowering students with global perspectives while leveraging faculty research and service to make a meaningful impact on the region and beyond.

The morning sessions established concrete frameworks for future cooperative ventures, focusing on student mobility, joint research initiatives, and integrated curricula that address the evolving demands of the modern workforce. Both university leaders emphasized the importance of holistic, values-driven instruction in preparing students to navigate and lead within an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Following the morning summit, the international delegation joined President Coll for a formal business luncheon, fostering deeper professional synergies and interpersonal connections among the academic administrators. The discussions centered on expanding cooperative program offerings and establishing streamlined pathways for student and faculty exchanges between Western New Mexico University and the 11-campus UNIVA network.

This milestone visit reaffirms a mutual, steadfast commitment to integral education, academic rigor, and the continuous expansion of international avenues for students across the region and abroad.