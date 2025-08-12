Welcome Back Week, August 18-23

WNMU has a week full of events planned to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.

On Monday, August 18, a game of Grocery BINGO will be held at noon in the Student Life Lounge. On Tuesday, The Marvels will be airing in Light Hall Theater, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The next day will be Wing Wednesday starting at noon in the Student Life Lounge. In the same location, a Student Club Fair will be held Thursday, August 21, 12:00-1:30 p.m., and on Friday night, the university hosts Silent Disco starting at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, WNMU will hold its annual Welcome Back Bash on Regents Square, 5:30-10:30 p.m., featuring Albuquerque’s soul-pop-funk sensation the Mango Cakes followed by DJ FliPZ. The evening will also include food trucks, games, and Student Life clubs, inviting students to sign up and get involved on campus.