Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Athletics is proud to announce theAthletics is proud to announce the launch of a transformative new partnership with Nike and BSN Sports, signaling a major step forward for Mustang student-athletes, coaches, and fans. The multi-year agreement establishes Nike as the exclusive provider of uniforms, apparel, and equipment for all WNMU athletic programs, with BSN Sports serving as the official distributor and operational partner. The transition will officially begin in July 2026.

View the partnership video.

This partnership represents more than a change in apparel—it marks a university-wide branding evolution and a renewed commitment to competitive excellence. Beginning in July, every Mustang student-athlete will take the field, court, and course outfitted in Nike’s industry-leading performance gear, featuring the iconic swoosh recognized across the global sports landscape.

The collaboration also ensures that WNMU Athletics aligns itself with one of the most respected and innovative brands in sports. From advanced moisture-wicking fabrics to thermoregulated designs, Nike’s cutting-edge technology will directly benefit Mustang athletes competing in the unique high-altitude and desert climate conditions of Southwest New Mexico. Whether battling the elements at Ben Altamirano Field or competing across Lone Star Conference venues, WNMU athletes will be equipped to perform at the highest level.

“This partnership represents a defining moment for Mustang Athletics,” said Interim Athletic Director Matt Enriquez. “Nike sets the standard in competitive athletic apparel and footwear, and we’re proud that our student-athletes will compete in top-tier gear while representing Purple and Gold. This expanded partnership was made possible through BSN Sports, our trusted equipment and apparel provider, with whom we will be partnering for five years.”

Through BSN Sports, WNMU Athletics will also enhance its connection with fans and the broader community. The partnership introduces new opportunities for engagement, including the launch of customizable online pop-up stores. These platforms will allow fans, alumni, and supporters to purchase official Nike-branded Mustang gear, while individual teams will also have the ability to create sport-specific merchandise offerings throughout the year.

In addition to apparel and equipment upgrades, the partnership includes a comprehensive visual rebrand across WNMU Athletics facilities. Fans can expect to see Nike branding integrated throughout key venues, including Ben Altamirano Field, Drag’s Court, The Yard, and the Mustang Tennis Complex. The university will also roll out updated banners, enhancements within the PE Complex, and new visual elements that unify the Mustang identity.

The transition reinforces WNMU’s “One Mustang” philosophy, bringing a cohesive and professional look to all athletic programs. Each team will compete in custom-designed uniforms that honor the university’s traditional purple and gold colors while elevating the overall brand presence across the region and beyond.

Fans will not have to wait long for a first look at the new era. Sneak peeks of updated branding elements and apparel will be unveiled in the coming weeks, with full uniform reveals scheduled for the summer ahead of the July 2026 launch.

Beyond aesthetics, the partnership underscores a broader institutional investment in student-athlete success. By aligning with Nike and BSN Sports, WNMU strengthens its ability to recruit, develop, and support athletes competing at the NCAA Division II level. The agreement complements ongoing efforts to modernize facilities, enhance training environments, and elevate the overall student-athlete experience in Silver City.

“This is about more than uniforms,” Enriquez added. “It’s about building a culture of excellence and positioning WNMU Athletics for sustained success. Our student-athletes work tirelessly, and they deserve resources that match their commitment. This partnership helps us deliver on that promise.”

For brand requests or permissions related to the new partnership and updated identity, please contact Dakota Spillers at Dakota.Spillers@wnmu.edu.

As WNMU Athletics prepares to enter this exciting new chapter, one thing is clear: the future of Mustang Athletics will be defined by innovation, unity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence—now powered by Nike.

Story courtesy of WNMU Athletics.