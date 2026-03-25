Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) has secured a series of funding wins that reinforce the institution’s dedication to student success, athletic distinction, and campus-wide sustainability. This successful cycle delivered substantial boosts to both the university’s operating budget and key capital projects, paving the way for growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

A highlight of this year is the $1,825,100 increase in the university’s Instruction & General (I&G) appropriation. This crucial funding supports daily academic operations that affect the student experience. The appropriation includes: $1,598,600 from the state’s funding formula ($171,500 as a non-formula adjustment for specific institutional needs), and $55,000 specifically for the expansion of the WNMU nursing programs.

The legislature’s House Bill 2 (HB2) provides a 1% compensation increase for all faculty and staff hired before March 1, 2026.

The Associated Students of Western New Mexico University (ASWNMU) helped secure $440,000 for student-focused improvements, including $220,000 for campus-wide irrigation infrastructure to boost sustainability and beautification, $120,000 for a new university vehicle to support student travel and activities, and $100,000 for a Student Collaborative Learning Hub offering a modern, technology-ready space for peer academic support.

WNMU Athletics secured $1,000,000 for essential athletic field improvements, providing safe, competitive facilities for Mustang student-athletes. The department also received nearly $1,000,000 for operating expenses over three years, ensuring stable financial support for sports programs.

Some initiatives faced challenges. A bill was introduced for $3,000,000 to modernize the university’s record-keeping systems, but the proposal did not receive a committee hearing and did not advance.

The university is preparing for the November 2026 General Election, a General Obligation Bond (GOB) year. If approved, WNMU will receive $3,000,000 for essential infrastructure improvements at the Silver City campus.