Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Meet, Approve Key Policy Updates

The Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents convened for its regular meeting, with in-person attendance from Regent Treasurer J. Dean Reed and Student Regent Keana Huerta, and online participation from Chairman Steven Neville, Vice Chairman John V. Wertheim and Gregory (Greg) Trujillo. The meeting, which was open to the public and broadcast online, focused on strategic financial approvals and key policy updates to improve governance and student support.

Chairman Neville invited Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., to present his report. Maples ceded time to the faculty senate chair, staff senate chair, and student chair for their updates.

Maples then addressed a recent opinion editorial concerning graduation rates, stating the standard methodology is not designed for open enrollment or the type of lives people lead today.

The Board agreed a better measure of the university’s success would focus on completer rates, a metric that more accurately reflects the impact on students as it includes certificates, associate, and bachelor degrees—credentials not fully captured by the traditional metric.

The Board also discussed expanding vocational training, such as welding and construction, to address the growing need for qualified trade workers in the state.

Addressing recent auditor recommendations, Maples announced that WNMU is already moving forward on several key policy changes. The most significant, long-term, and expensive recommendation involves a transition to a fully electronic records system.

Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle presented the financial reports, and the Board approved the FY ’26 Mid-Year Budget Adjustment Request (unrestricted & restricted), noting the current expenditure rates are in line with expectations for this time in the budget year and the Asset Disposal report. The Regents also approved the Financial Certification Report for submission to the state.

Riddle noted that she also provided a detailed financial report to the auditor, which includes specific spending from the President’s Office related to activities, legal fees, and residence renewals.

Regents also approved proposed policy updates for travel and reimbursement and resolution for Authorization of Officers.

Betsy Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, reported on and received approval for several revisions to the Student Handbook.

Geno Zamora led a training session for the Regents on Transparency and Effective Governance, as part of the newly adopted law that now requires 10 hours of training for university boards of regents in the state.

The meeting concluded with a brief update on the ongoing search for a new university president. The Regents also agreed to change the meeting agenda for future sessions to move public comments closer to the beginning of the agenda to ensure increased access to members of the public.