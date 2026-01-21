On January 20, the 2026 Legislative Session officially commenced in Santa Fe, marking the start of a pivotal 30-day period for state policy and budget allocations. Western New Mexico University (WNMU) aims to secure critical funding for infrastructure and modernization projects that are essential to the university’s mission of serving rural New Mexico and fostering regional economic growth.

As a primary driver of education and workforce development in the Southwest, WNMU relies on state partnerships to ensure its facilities and systems meet the evolving needs of students and the local economy.

“Our mission at WNMU is to catalyze opportunity in rural New Mexico, but we cannot do that work in a vacuum,” said Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D.

The university plans to present a focused slate of legislative priorities designed to modernize the campus and expand its capacity to serve the community by upgrading processes, assuring continued opportunity and growth, securing critical systems, supporting students via HVAC upgrades, investing in scientific know-how, modernizing student academic support, and preserving campus infrastructure.

Other critical university projects include increasing funding for Mustang Athletics, purchasing a 16-passenger van for the WNMU Child Development Center, and expanding financing for a web-based network for teacher licensure programs. Additional asks will include increased funding for the NM Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education, Out-of-School Time programs, and the School of Nursing.

The WNMU Board of Regents emphasizes that these requests are part of a broader strategy to ensure the university remains a resilient and innovative institution. Members of the Board noted that a robust partnership with legislators is the foundation of the university’s success, ensuring transparency and accountability as they work together to build a brighter future for WNMU students and the Silver City community.

Maples also hopes the legislature will continue leading the way in access to higher education with the Opportunity Scholarship. “With federal funding in decline, the state’s role is no longer optional; it is imperative. We must double down on the Opportunity Scholarship to ensure every New Mexican has a clear and accessible path to a degree,” Maples said.

