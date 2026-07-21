Trading High-Desert Views for Harvard Yards: President Coll at Cambridge

Even before beginning his tenure as the university’s 16th president, Jose E. Coll was already spending time on campus connecting with the people who make the university special. From visiting offices to connecting with students, staff and faculty, Dr. Coll began building relationships and learning about the campus and community he now serves.

This week, President Coll traded high-desert views for the historic grounds of Harvard University. He’s in Cambridge, participating in the prestigious Harvard Seminar for New Presidents, hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The weeklong program brings together newly appointed university presidents from across the nation and around the world. Dr. Coll is joining leaders from institutions in South Africa, Costa Rica, Canada, Uzbekistan, and beyond to engage in conversations focused on higher education leadership, institutional strategy, and the opportunities shaping the future of colleges and universities.

The agenda includes:

Smart, Thoughtful Decision-Making: Exploring planning and strategy development during times of rapid change and uncertainty. This includes looking at how to balance high-level campus goals with the everyday needs of students to ensure WNMU keeps moving forward smoothly.

Exploring planning and strategy development during times of rapid change and uncertainty. This includes looking at how to balance high-level campus goals with the everyday needs of students to ensure WNMU keeps moving forward smoothly. Building Genuine Connections & Strong Teams: Focusing on board governance, building effective senior leadership teams, and strengthening open, authentic relationships across campus. It’s all about creating strong partnerships with our faculty, staff, students, and local community members.

Focusing on board governance, building effective senior leadership teams, and strengthening open, authentic relationships across campus. It’s all about creating strong partnerships with our faculty, staff, students, and local community members. Putting Students First: Diving deep into academic and financial leadership to ensure university funds and resources go directly toward long-term student support, success, and high-quality educational programs.

Diving deep into academic and financial leadership to ensure university funds and resources go directly toward long-term student support, success, and high-quality educational programs. Leading with Agility: Learning how to navigate complex digital landscapes, lead through unexpected or tumultuous times, and stay responsive and transparent no matter Throughout the week, he’s also taking part in daily small-group consultations and connecting directly with national higher education leaders—including a special conversation with Harvard President Alan Garber.

While he’s learning from top national experts, Dr. Coll is also bringing the WNMU story into the national conversation. He’s sharing what’s happening on campus while collecting fresh ideas, strong strategies and new energy to bring back home.

Special thanks to Harvard University photography for the group photo featuring the full cohort of university presidents from around the world, including the United States, South Africa, Costa Rica, Canada and Uzbekistan, who travelled to Cambridge for the seminar.