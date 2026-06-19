WNMU Nursing Students Navigate Complex Clinical Ethics in Multi-University Virtual Simulation

Western New Mexico University nursing students recently joined forces with peers from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) and Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) for a cutting-edge virtual Interprofessional Education (IPE) session. This event, held in April create a synchronous simulation challenged future healthcare professionals to navigate the complex intersection of ethical dilemmas and medicolegal responsibilities in modern medicine.

The two-day IPE initiative was designed to dismantle professional silos. It fostered a collaborative environment where medical, nursing, and respiratory therapy students could learn from and with one another. The program used virtual breakout rooms to form high-functioning interprofessional teams. These teams mirrored the high-pressure dynamics of intensive care and emergency departments.

“This innovative program gave students firsthand experience in high-level interprofessional collaboration,” said WNMU Lab Simulation Coordinator Lorenzo Saenz, MSN. “It proved how essential teamwork is for managing complex ethical scenarios in healthcare today.”

The experience began with a preliminary virtual meeting where students established rapport, clarified professional roles, and developed crucial communication strategies for high-stakes decision-making. This preparation was vital as teams entered the live simulation, facing three complex patient cases designed to challenge their clinical reasoning and moral philosophy.

In the first scenario, teams managed a septic pregnant patient. The situation required an urgent and delicate balance between maternal and fetal survival. The second case focused on a post-cardiac arrest patient with a poor neurological prognosis. This forced students to navigate difficult discussions about goals of care with simulated family members. Finally, students tackled a crisis standards-of-care scenario involving the allocation of limited ICU resources. They had to apply principles of justice and institutional policy during a healthcare emergency.

Throughout the session, WNMU nursing students played a pivotal role in emphasizing holistic care and patient advocacy. The structured case studies required teams to harmonize clinical facts with the four pillars of healthcare ethics: autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence, and justice. Medical students focused on diagnostic pathways, and respiratory therapy students managed physiological stability. Nursing students contributed critical insights regarding family support, patient rights, and the legal implications of bedside decisions.

The session concluded with a comprehensive debriefing. This process is a cornerstone of simulation-based learning. It allowed participants to reflect not only on the clinical outcomes of their cases but also on the effectiveness of their team dynamics and communication. The design intentionally emphasized role clarity. Each discipline understood how its specific expertise contributes to a collective goal of superior patient safety.

This experience gave students an opportunity for meaningful interprofessional dialogue. The environment was psychologically safe yet cognitively challenging. It reinforced the necessity of collaborative practice in addressing high-acuity clinical situations with no easy answers.

The success of this multi-university collaboration highlights the growing importance of virtual simulation in nursing education. WNMU is currently evaluating the impact of this activity. They want to determine its potential for permanent integration into the nursing curriculum. By fostering these connections with institutions like BCOM and FGCU, the university continues to ensure its graduates are prepared to lead and collaborate in an increasingly complex and interconnected healthcare landscape.