Western New Mexico University announces Yvette Rackley, Director of Compensation and Benefits, as its February 2026 Employee of the Month. A cornerstone of the university’s administrative operations, Rackley is recognized for her meticulous attention to detail, unwavering work ethic, and profound commitment to the well-being of WNMU faculty and staff.

In a university environment, the administrative machinery often operates behind the scenes, yet its success is vital to the institution’s academic mission. Rackley’s role is a primary example of this essential service. She is personally responsible for ensuring that every new employee is entered into the system accurately and is fully prepared to begin their roles the moment their respective departments need them.

Her impact is felt most acutely within the academic corridors. Rackley processes all new faculty and adjunct hires; without her timely and precise intervention, instructors would face significant delays in accessing the tools and authorizations necessary to teach their classes. By ensuring that these transitions are seamless, Rackley directly supports the continuity of education for WNMU students.

“Yvette carries an immense amount of responsibility, much of which happens out of the spotlight,” said a nominating colleague. “Even working closely with her, I continue to learn new aspects of what her role entails. She is the bridge that ensures our benefits and payroll align perfectly, providing a sense of security for everyone on campus.”

Rackley is known across campus for treating every individual with deep respect, consistently looking out for the best interests of the person across the desk. Her colleagues frequently cite her proactive nature as a key driver of departmental efficiency.

“What sets Yvette apart is not just her expertise—which is vast—but her genuine care for people,” another nominating colleague stated. “She is deeply caring in her own way, and she approaches her work with a level of dedication that makes her truly deserving of this recognition.”

As Employee of the Month, Rackley serves as a reminder of the dedication required to keep a university functioning at its highest level. Her expertise ensures that the university’s most valuable resource—its people—are cared for, allowing them to focus on the university’s primary goal: student excellence.